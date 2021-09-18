×
Orient Express Launches Collection of Travel Objects

The line, made in collaboration with brands including Smythson and Cire Trudon, is available exclusively at La Samaritaine until the end of October.

The Au Départ Lounge-trunk for Orient
The Au Départ Lounge-trunk for Orient Express. Courtesy of Orient Express

FULL STEAM AHEAD: Orient Express celebrated the launch of its first collection of travel objects with a cocktail and dinner at La Samaritaine department store in Paris, which carries the line exclusively until the end of October.

Guests gathered at a pop-up on the ground floor designed by Hugo Toro and decked out like the interior of the legendary train, with everything from Art Deco-inspired glassware to a comfortable single bed on display. 

A division of the Accor hotel group, Orient Express is preparing to open its first luxury hotel in Rome in 2023, with a target of launching 10 new hotels by 2030, Guillaume de Saint Lager, vice president of Orient Express, told WWD.

Luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the owner of La Samaritaine, holds the license to the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train service via its luxury travel division Belmond.

For its debut line of accessories, dubbed Steam Dream, Orient Express teamed up with 18 luxury brands and designers including Au Départ for luggage, Bernardaud for tableware, Smythson for stationery and Maison Bonnet for eyewear.

“Orient Express is more than a hotel, it’s more than a train – it’s really a lifestyle brand,” said de Saint Lager. “All these objects resonate with the golden age of the Orient Express.”

The Orient Express children's car by Circu.
The Orient Express children’s car by Circu. Courtesy of Orient Express

Prices range from 39 euros for a coffee-table book to 135,000 euros for a replica sleeping car designed by Portuguese luxury children’s furniture maker Circu. 

Among the highlights is a limited-edition trunk designed by Au Départ, containing a vintage 1970s vinyl turntable designed by Jacob Jensen and restored by Bang & Olufsen, alongside Cire Trudon candles, Hennessy cognac decanters and a selection of books.

The products are available online on orient-express.com and there will be a second pop-up in November and December at the IFC mall in Hong Kong.

De Saint Lager said the appetite for travel was as strong as ever, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone is frustrated about not being able to travel for months, so travel is on everyone’s lips,” he said. “This brand is not about a specific destination, so there’s no sense of frustration. It speaks to the imagination. It’s all about the fantasy.”

