Orville Peck, Georgia May Jagger and Stephanie Quayle Front Wrangler x Fender Collaboration

Continuing its 75th-anniversary celebration, Wrangler has partnered with guitar manufacturer Fender Musical Instruments Corp. on an exclusive collaboration that will be backed by a campaign featuring Georgia May Jagger, country artist and songwriter Orville Peck and country artist Stephanie Quayle.

Wrangler x Fender features a collection of denim and graphic Ts retailing from $35 to $189. The offering will be available starting Thursday at wrangler.com, and fender.com and key stores such as Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Free People, Boot Barn, Cavender’s and Buckle.

“Wrangler and Fender each have origin stories rooted in the creation of practical and functional products,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president, global marketing at Wrangler, a division of Kontoor Brands. “As denim styles have evolved over the years through fits, finishes and function, the driving role guitar-driven music has played in fashion is undeniable. We’re excited to have these two American icons join together to launch the Wrangler x Fender collection as we honor the artists and legends who have inspired us, and celebrate with the fans who have been moved by the music.”

The Wrangler x Fender collection of styles runs the gamut from vintage-inspired graphic Ts to fringe and paisley prints. The collection also features patched, distressed and classic denim with built-in guitar pick sleeves. The collaboration will be expanded late this summer with guitar accessories featuring authentic Wrangler denim and materials. These co-branded accessories include straps, cases and picks ranging from $9.99 to $249.99. They will be available on fender.com and select dealers globally.

“At its core, both music and fashion are about expressing your truest self,” said Richard Bussey, vice president, accessories, lifestyle and licensing at Fender, which was founded in Southern California over 70 years ago. “The exclusive Wrangler x Fender Collaboration forms a tightly woven bond between the music and fashion industries, inviting all generations of creatives to celebrate their personal flare.”

