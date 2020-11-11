MADE WITH CARE: Oscar de la Renta LLC has teamed with the innovative healthwear-maker Care+Wear to launch “The Everyday Essentials Hoodie.”

Designed for patients, the styles have dual zippers to provide easy access for health clinicians to chest ports. There are also thumbholes to keep the wearer’s hands warm as well as their sleeves in place, during infusion treatments or post-recovery workouts. Made with soft EPA-approved antimicrobial fabric, the hoodies is designed to provide breathability for different types of activities, whether that be medical-related ones, errands, fitness classes or anything else. Designed with input from medical patients and clinicians, the hoodie is geared for those undergoing such treatments as chemotherapy, dialysis and long-term blood draws. The hoodie can be used with central line, tunneled venous catheter and implanted ports like BardPort, Mediport, PowerPort and Port-a-Cath.

The collaboration also is meant to honor Oscar de la Renta, who passed away from cancer in 2014. Ten percent of the net sales go to helping the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Health System. In addition, de la Renta is donating 500 men’s and women’s hoodies to help patients at the cancer center. The Care+Wear x Oscar de la Renta Chest Access Hoodie is also being sold online at Care+Wear’s site.

“As a designer, Oscar was very focused on finding solutions for the lifestyle needs of our customers,” said Alex Bolen, chief executive officer of Oscar de la Renta. “Likewise, we are pleased to offer a solution for patients with port access needs — a need that Oscar himself faced. Oscar would have been proud to use fashion to enhance the lives of patients facing cancer treatment.”

Care+Wear ceo and cofounder Chat Razdan said, “When Oscar was ill, elegant, wearable clothing solutions specifically for patients did not exist. Using our unique product development approach to work in conjunction with patients, clinicians at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Oscar de la Renta, we have created a modern design that is both fashionable and functional.”

The two companies have created an online campaign with cancer survivors for the collaboration, which launches today. The models include Bianca Muñiz, a 25-year-old singer and songwriter; Alexa Cucchiara, an artist, author, designer, entrepreneur, health and wellness advocate, and Ramy Gafni, a celebrity makeup artist, comedian, and Ramy Cosmetics founder. The socially distanced one-day photo shoot was held at Oscar de la Renta’s company’s headquarters in New York. Afterward, Bolen led the three models on a tour of the atelier — making them among the first to see the seamstresses at work on the pre-fall collection.