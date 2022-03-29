Oscar de la Renta Auctions Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere Dress

Oscar de la Renta has launched an online auction to purchase Sarah Jessica Parker’s “And Just Like That” premiere dress.

The auction takes place on de la Renta’s resale platform, Encore. All proceeds of the auction, which went live Tuesday, will be donated to UNICEF.

The dress was crafted in Oscar de la Renta’s New York City atelier, cut from pewter silk chiffon with magnolia hand embroidery and a blush tulle underskirt. The dress is in excellent condition and fits sizes XS to S. The minimum opening bid was $5,000.

The auction will be up until March 31 at 9 p.m. EST.

“It was a privilege to wear this dress to the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere last December, and I’m humbled and honored to partner with my friends at Oscar de la Renta to now auction it off via Encore. All proceeds of the sale will be donated to UNICEF, an organization I feel called to support now more than ever given current geopolitical conflicts and the immediate and growing threats posed to so many innocent children. It feels meaningful to bid adieu to the dress this year, and I look forward to seeing what closet she calls home next,” said Parker.

As reported, Oscar de la Renta entered the fast-growing resale business in November. It was begun to provide de la Renta’s clients with a sustainable alternative, extending the life and utility of exceptional vintage pieces. The brand is working with individual clients and reputable vintage sellers to curate an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind Oscar de la Renta pieces.

In addition to selecting between cash payment or store credit, sellers on Encore by Oscar de la Renta may opt to donate the proceeds of their sales of one of their charitable partners: Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, World Central Kitchen and The Colleagues of Los Angeles.

