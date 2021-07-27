Oscar de la Renta and Clé de Peau Beauté are teaming up to create a makeup pouch.

Available exclusively in Amazon’s Luxury Stores, the pouch will be printed in the floral print of sunflowers and wildflowers of Oscar de la Renta’s Splendor of Nature fall 2021 collection. The pattern was first seen on a dress worn by Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, where she was nominated for five of its categories, including Album of the Year for “Folklore,” which she won.

The dress, which featured lifelike flowers pressed onto it, was one of the big stunners from the collection. “Fernando [Garcia] and I actually went to the flower market and pressed a bunch of flowers,” Laura Kim told WWD of her experience with her co-creative director Garcia.

Though the project didn’t go quite as well as they planned, Kim and Garcia ended up hiring a professional flower presser who sourced the flora and developed layouts for embroidery and prints.

The pouch will also include Clé de Peau products beloved by Kim and Garcia. These include the Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme, the Lip Glorifier, as well as other luxurious products in sample sizes such as The Serum, Volumizing Cream Supreme and Vitality-Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme.

Oscar de la Renta and Clé de Peau Beauté were among some of the first brands to join Amazon’s Luxury Stores, with the fashion house joining in September 2020 and the French beauty brand following suit in October.

The Oscar de la Renta and Clé de Peau Beauté makeup pouch will be available on Amazon.com on July 27 at 11 a.m. EST for $415.

