Oscar de la Renta designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim aren’t finished with New York Fashion Week just yet.

Fresh off presenting their punk-themed fall 2020 collection for Monse, the duo will showcase their newest looks for de la Renta with a presentation at the New York Public Library on Feb. 10.

Catching all the action will be easy: On Monday night at 9 p.m. ET, you can check out the below video player to see what’s next for the label.

