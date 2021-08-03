Oscar de la Renta will no longer be selling fur.

On Monday, it was announced that the iconic fashion house will be fur-free by the end of October, according to a statement from the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade USA.

“Oscar de la Renta does not use fur in its fashion collections or sell fur in its stores, and will not in the future,” the design house said in a statement. “In addition, once the license ‘sell-off’ period ends, no new products that use fur and bear the Oscar de la Renta trademark will be offered for sale.”

Oscar de la Renta will be joining a good number of other brands in its pledge to go fur-free. In June, the Neiman Marcus Group also announced it would no longer be using fur. The new policy eliminates animal fur products from Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores and websites and calls for shutting down the fur salons at both divisions. Neiman Marcus has 21 fur salons in stores; Bergdorf’s has one fur salon.

Canada Goose, known for its popular parkas with the fur trim, said it would stop purchasing fur by the end of this year and cease manufacturing with fur no later than the end of 2022.

“The decision is driven by our purpose and our focus on sustainability and innovation,” Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview. “We know that consumers are putting more importance on brands and their sustainability.

