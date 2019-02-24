Billy Porter is bringing his signature style to the Oscars red carpet.

The “Pose” star arrived at the 91st annual Academy Awards wearing a black velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.

Porter is no stranger to making a bold fashion move on the red carpet. The actor showed up to the Golden Globes last month wearing a custom couture Randi Rahm suit decorated with intricate beading and complemented with a hot pink cape.

Also last month, Porter attended the American Film Institute luncheon dressed in a monochromatic yellow Dolce & Gabbana jacket and Calvin Klein dress.

Porter, who will appear in ABC’s pre-show Oscars coverage, went to his Instagram on Saturday to hint at the dramatic look, stating: “Now, just wait until you see what I’m wearing! See you at the Oscars, Children!”

