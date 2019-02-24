Billy Porter

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Billy Porter is bringing his signature style to the Oscars red carpet.

The “Pose” star arrived at the 91st annual Academy Awards wearing a black velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.

Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Porter is no stranger to making a bold fashion move on the red carpet. The actor showed up to the Golden Globes last month wearing a custom couture Randi Rahm suit decorated with intricate beading and complemented with a hot pink cape.

Billy Porter76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019

Billy Porter at the 76th annual Golden Globes.  Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Also last month, Porter attended the American Film Institute luncheon dressed in a monochromatic yellow Dolce & Gabbana jacket and Calvin Klein dress.

Porter, who will appear in ABC’s pre-show Oscars coverage, went to his Instagram on Saturday to hint at the dramatic look, stating: “Now, just wait until you see what I’m wearing! See you at the Oscars, Children!”

Read more on the Oscars here:

Oscars 2019 Winners: See the Full List

Oscars 2019: Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Academy Awards

All the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Looks

WATCH: What It’s Like to Walk the Red Carpet at an Awards Show

Christian Siriano Oscars red carpet
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus