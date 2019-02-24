Billy Porter is bringing his signature style to the Oscars red carpet.
The “Pose” star arrived at the 91st annual Academy Awards wearing a black velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.
Porter is no stranger to making a bold fashion move on the red carpet. The actor showed up to the Golden Globes last month wearing a custom couture Randi Rahm suit decorated with intricate beading and complemented with a hot pink cape.
Also last month, Porter attended the American Film Institute luncheon dressed in a monochromatic yellow Dolce & Gabbana jacket and Calvin Klein dress.
View this post on Instagram
The category is: ORGANIC GOLDEN HONEY. Thank you @americanfilminstitute for recognizing our show @poseonfx which highlights the lives of our marginalized brothers and sisters from the LGBTQAI+ community. I wear this @calvinklein dress in your honor. May you shine as bright as this golden yellow. ⠀ ⠀ Style by @sammyratelle / @rrrcreative⠀ Styling Associate @ashleymarienyc ⠀ Jacket: @dolceandgabanna ⠀ Dress: @calvinklein ⠀ Shoes: @rickowensonline Scarf: @paulandjoeparis Eyewear: @native_ken ⠀ ⠀
Porter, who will appear in ABC’s pre-show Oscars coverage, went to his Instagram on Saturday to hint at the dramatic look, stating: “Now, just wait until you see what I’m wearing! See you at the Oscars, Children!”
View this post on Instagram
The Category Is: OSCARS RUNWAY COUTURE. Are ya’ll ready for the 91st Academy Awards? Tune in to @abcnetwork tomorrow at 6:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM PST to see me dishing out fashion and glamour commentary on the Oscars Red Carpet. I’ll be interviewing your favorite stars for ABC’s pre-show coverage alongside @mariamenounos @elainewelteroth and @ashleygraham. Now, just wait until you see what I'm wearing! See you at the Oscars, Children! @TheAcademy #AcademyAwards2019
Read more on the Oscars here:
Oscars 2019 Winners: See the Full List
Oscars 2019: Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s Academy Awards
All the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Looks
WATCH: What It’s Like to Walk the Red Carpet at an Awards Show