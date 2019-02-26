Among all the standout red carpet looks at the 2019 Oscars, many stars also left their mark on the red carpet in ever-so-subtle ways.

While most of the red carpet attention went to Lady Gaga — and her legendary 128-carat Tiffany yellow diamond — other stars made bold yet discreet moves with their accessories. For instance, Jason Momoa, who showed up to the Oscars red carpet wearing a pink Fendi suit matching with his wife, Lisa Bonet, complemented his look with a customized Fendi pink scrunchie.

Frances McDormand, last year’s winner for Best Actress, tapped into the red carpet pink dress trend with her Maison Valentino Spring Couture 2019 gown. But the real highlight of her look was her bright yellow Birkenstock Arizona sandals, designed by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Awkwafina upped her handbag game mid-red carpet. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star dressed in a lilac Dsquared2 suit, swapped her own clutch for one provided to her by Jimmy Kimmel’s Guillermo Rodriguez, which doubled as a flask filled with tequila.

Other stars looked to making a statement with their accessories, like director and writer Spike Lee, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Lee paid homage to the late Prince by pairing his all-purple suit with a custom opal necklace in the shape of the symbol the musician was known for. The director also gave a nod to his 1989 film, “Do the Right Thing,” by wearing the “Love” and “Hate” rings worn by one of the film’s character, Radio Raheem.

Another noteworthy mention, to introduce Best Picture nominee, “BlacKkKlansman,” Barbra Streisand took the stage wearing a glittery black gown, one that resembled the sheer Arnold Scaasi pantsuit she wore to the Academy Awards in 1969 when she won the award for Best Actress for her role in “Funny Girl.”

Click through the above gallery to see more details you missed from the 91st annual Academy Awards.

Read more on the Oscars here:

What 9 Oscars Red Carpet Outfits Looked Like on the Runway

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Trends: Capes, Velvet and Pretty in Pink

Oscars 2019: See the Best Dressed List

WATCH: Stars Reflect on Their First Performances As Kids at the Golden Globes