Designers are known to create completely custom dresses for stars walking the Oscars red carpet, but the 2019 Oscars definitely had its fair share of dresses, gowns, suits and tuxedos that have had major play on the runways of fashion weeks from New York to Paris.

At Sunday night’s 91st annual Academy Awards, stars such as Tessa Thompson, Sarah Paulson and Letitia Wright showed how a little styling can transform high fashion into Hollywood, pairing couture gowns with minimalist hair and makeup or delicate hair accessories.

Much anticipation was around which star would wear one of the late Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel designs at the Oscars, and Thompson came through. Thompson wore a strapless black gown with gold embellishments from Lagerfeld’s last Chanel Couture collection, which showed in January. Thompson’s stylists, Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, paid homage to the late designer’s work by pairing the gown with a makeup look inspired by Coco Chanel herself.

Working with stylist Jeanne Yang, Lisa Bonet also wore a Lagerfeld design — a Fendi fall 2018 Couture collection lilac-sequined dress — that matched with husband Jason Momoa’s blush-colored Fendi suit.

Stylist Kate Young paired actress Rachel Weisz with a red latex gown from Givenchy’s spring 2019 Couture collection. Weisz added a touch of femininity to the look with a Cartier diamond headpiece.

