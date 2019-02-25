View Slideshow
  View Gallery — 4   Photos

The Oscars red carpet saw a number of standout fashion trends and looks straight from the runway.

Perhaps the biggest trend seen on the red carpet at the 91st annual Academy Awards is stars showing up in an array of pink hues. Angela Bassett arrived at the red carpet wearing a pink Reem Acra gown with an embellished shoulder, Helen Mirren wore a tulle Schiaparelli Couture gown (in the house’s signature color), and Gemma Chan wore a hot pink Valentino gown with a ruffled collar. Wearing one of Karl Lagerfeld’s last Fendi couture looks, Lisa Bonet showed up at the red carpet wearing a gown from the designer’s fall Couture 2018 collection.

Helen Mirren arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking.Arrivals - 91st Academy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Helen Mirren in Schiaparelli Couture at the 2019 OscarsETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Some women opted for pantsuits for their Oscars red carpet looks, including Awkwafina in a metallic lilac suit by Dsquared2, Elsie Fisher in a suit by Thom Browne and Amy Poehler in an all-black suit.

Awkwafina arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Awkwafina in Dsquared2 at the 2019 Oscars.  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Many brought added drama to the red carpet in the form of capes. Glenn Close, nominated for “Best Actress,” wore a gold gown with matching cape made by designer Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera. Melissa McCarthy, also opting for a pantsuit, wore a custom Brandon Maxwell outfit complete with a white cape. Maya Rudolph, who helped start the show alongside Poehler and Tina Fey, wore a pink floral gown and a sweeping cape.

Glenn Close91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera at the 2019 Oscars.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The men also brought some excitement to the red carpet, mainly in the vein of velvet suits. Jason Momoa, matching with wife, Bonet, wore a Fendi pale pink velvet suit. Velvet suits were also seen on Stephan James in a custom Etro red suit and Chris Evans in a blue velvet suit.

Jason Momoa (L) and Lisa Bonet (R) arrive for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking.Arrivals - 91st Academy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet in Fendi at the 2019 Oscars.  ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

And then there was Billy Porter bringing the drama to the red carpet in a Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo gown.

Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Read more on the Oscars here:

Oscars 2019 Winners: See the Full List 

Lady Gaga Wears 128-Carat Tiffany Yellow Diamond at the Oscars

All the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Looks 

WATCH: What It’s Really Like to Walk the Red Carpet at an Awards Show

Fendi Helen Mirren Karl Lagerfeld Oscars red carpet
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus