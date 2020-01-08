The Oscars will have no host once again.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards, which takes place on Feb. 9, will be going without a host for the second consecutive year. The Academy revealed the news today in a tweet using emojis to show that the awards ceremony will have stars, performances and surprises, but no host.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance: ✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

After weeks of controversy, the Academy made the decision to go without a host for the 2019 Oscars marking the first time it has done so in 30 years. The decision came after briefly signing comedian and actor Kevin Hart to host the show, only to have him step down from the job due to the reemergence of his homophobic tweets from years prior.

The Academy has yet to reveal more on what to expect from next month’s ceremony. Oscar nominees are slated to be revealed on Jan. 13.

