The Academy revealed the full list of 2020 Oscars nominees this morning, with “Joker” leading the pack with the 11 nominations, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, best director for Todd Phillips and best picture.

Netflix also racked up a number of nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards with “The Irishman” receiving 10 nominations and “Marriage Story” receiving six nominations.

The 2020 Oscars will be held on Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony is going without a host for its second consecutive year.

Read on to see the full list of 2020 Oscars nominees.

Best Picture:

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderes – “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce – “The Two Popes”

Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – ” The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates – “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Best Director:

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips – “Joker”

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho – “Parasite”

Best Original Screenplay:

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – “1917”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – “Joker”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes”

Best Cinematography:

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

Jarin Laschke – “The Lighthouse”

Roger Deakins – “1917”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Film Editing:

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – “Ford v Ferrari”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

Tom Eagles – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jeff Groth – “Joker”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Best Costume Design:

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Mayes C. Rubeo – “Jojo Rabbit”

Mark Bridges – “Joker”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – “Bombshell”

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou – “Joker”

Jeremy Woodhead – “Judy”

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole – “1917”

Best Original Song:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – “Toy Story”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

Best Original Score:

Hildur Guonadóttir – “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

John Williams – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best International Feature Film:

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (North Macedonia)

“Les Misérables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

Best Documentary (Feature):

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best Documentary (Short Subject):

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best Animated Film:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Short Film (Animated):

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best Short Film (Live Action):

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best Production Design:

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková – “Jojo Rabbit”

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales – “1917”

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo – “Parasite”

Best Sound Editing:

Donald Sylvester – “Ford v Ferrari”

Alan Robert Murray – “Joker”

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate – “1917”

Wylie Stateman – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Matthew Wood and David Acord – “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Sound Mixing:

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano – “Ad Astra”

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow – “Ford v Ferrari”

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland – “Joker”

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson – “1917”

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Visual Effects:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

