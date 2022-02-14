Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to Host 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars will have three hosts for its upcoming ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has tapped Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to host this year’s Oscars, according to a report from Variety. The news is expected to be officially announced on Tuesday during ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

This marks the first time the Oscars will have a host since 2018. The awards show went without a host in 2019 after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from the post following the reemergence of homophobic tweets he’d posted years prior. The Academy kept up the tradition in 2020 and for last year’s ceremony, which was hosted in a scaled back format at Los Angeles’ Union Station due to the pandemic.

The 2022 Oscars are expected to return to Dolby Theatre for the telecast, which will be held in its full format. The awards show is scheduled for March 27 and will be broadcast on ABC.

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars were released on Feb. 8 with films “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” leading the pack with 12 and 10 nominations, respectively. The films nominated for best picture are “Belfast,” “Coda,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

While the 2022 Oscars are expected to go forward with its ceremony, other awards shows have recently been postponed due to the Omicron COVID-19 strain. Both the Critics’ Choice Awards and Grammy Awards have been postponed, with the latter now taking place on April 3. The Critics’ Choice Awards have not yet revealed a new date.

