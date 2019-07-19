SAY NO MORE: OTB is forgoing disposable plastic bottles. The initiative will affect 2,500 employees in Italy and over the next few months it will be extended to the group’s foreign staff, reaching more than 6,500 people.

Dubbed “Remove Plastic From Water by Removing Water From Plastic,” the awareness campaign against disposable plastic bottles stems from an internal survey that revealed how every year more than 124,000 plastic bottles are purchased and used by the fashion group’s employees — only in its Italian companies.

Founded by Renzo Rosso, OTB controls Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Paula Cademartori, Viktor & Rolf and production arms Staff International and Brave Kid. As reported in June, OTB has also taken a stake in the luxury brand Amiri, founded by Mike Amiri in 2014.

Taking a concrete step in curbing its environmental impact, OTB has banned the sale of plastic bottles effective immediately and is replacing them with drinkable water dispensers. To further encourage new daily practices, the group has provided its employees with sustainable bottles, partnering with 24Bottles, the Italian design company whose mission is to drastically reduce the use of disposable plastic bottles globally.

For OTB, 24Bottles has reinterpreted its “Clima” model in stainless steel which keeps a liquid hot for up to 12 hours and cold for a maximum of 24, thanks to its thermal properties. Reusing the bottle avoids the release of 0.08 kg of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the equivalent of the environmental impact of a single disposable plastic bottle.

24Bottles’s international reforestation project has created its own forest under the name “Oxygen” and the company said additional projects with 24Bottles are in the works.

This is only the latest initiative by OTB to pursue corporate social responsibility, such as a food recovery program to distribute surplus food from its corporate canteens to less advantaged people, or “Share Your Wardrobe, Share Your Love,” which collects employees’ used clothing and donates it to different charity associations.