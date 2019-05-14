MILAN — OTB’s Only the Brave Foundation has tapped ballet dancer Eleonora Abbagnato to stage a charity event aimed at raising funds for its social initiatives.

Established by OTB founder Renzo Rosso, the charity organization will host a dancing performance on June 2 at the Teatro Comunale theater in Vicenza.

Dubbed “Puccini,” the piece will be dedicated to the renowned Italian opera composer and feature his most famous arias. In addition to Abbagnato, who’s an étoile of the Opéra National de Paris and the director of the ballet corp of the Teatro dell’Opera in Rome, the cast will include French choreographer and dancer Julien Lestel.

Since its establishment in 2008, Only the Brave Foundation supported about 200 international projects focused on social development with an impact on the life of 200,000 people.

Among the most recent initiatives, earlier this year the organization donated 200,000 euros to fund six projects launched by Italian nonprofits destined to disadvantaged youth and communities or groups.

As reported last year, the OTB Foundation also supported the charity music event That’s Live 2018 in Florence, where Courtney Love performed as special guest. Further strengthening its bond with music, the organization also joined forces with the Andrea Bocelli Foundation inaugurating a middle school complex in Sarnano, a medieval village in Italy’s Marche region, which was hit by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in August 2016. The project was financed by the two charity institutions, which organized several fund-raising activities, including the “Andrea Bocelli Night” event hosted at Rome’s Colosseum and Diesel’s “Customized With Love” charity project.