A GOOD CAUSE: OTB’s Only the Brave Foundation has named the winners of its “Brave Action for a Better World” charity initiative, which was launched last September to mark its 10th anniversary.

Open to a number of Italian nonprofit organizations, the initiative pledged to donate 200,000 euros to fund projects of social inclusivity active in foreign countries. In particular, the OTB Foundation asked applicants to submit projects destined to disadvantaged youth and communities or groups.

The foundation named six winning organizations, extending their number from the original two. They include CIAI (Italian Help Center for Childhood), which presented the “Girls With No Fear” project aimed at offering education to young female kids in Afghanistan; CIFA Onlus with the “100% Plastics” program allowing Ethiopian people to find a job in the plastic recycling industry; World Friend Onlus, which will provide an ultrasound scanning service inside Nairobi’s, Kenya shanty town and COSPE Onlus, which fights hunger in Senegal’s Kedougou town trough microcredit projects, among others.

“Picking the winners was not an easy task,” commented Only the Brave Foundation director Arianna Alessi. “The number of applications we received has exceeded our expectation and the vast majority of them was really interesting. It’s clearly a sign of how committed and operative the associations active in the sector are. This is the reason why we extended the number of winners.”

Since its establishment in 2008, Only the Brave Foundation supported about 200 international projects focused on social development with an impact on the life of 200,000 people.