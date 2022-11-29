×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

OTB Foundation Amps Up Support of Italian Nonprofits

The charity arm of the OTB Group is pledging 300,000 euros to support Italy’s nonprofit organizations.

The OTB Foundation is launching the third round of its “Brave Actions for a Better World” charity initiative.
The OTB Foundation is launching the third round of its “Brave Actions for a Better World” charity initiative. Courtesy of OTB Foundation

MORE CHARITY: OTB’s Only the Brave Foundation is launching the third round of its “Brave Actions for a Better World” charity initiative, which debuted in 2019 to mark the association’s 10th anniversary.

Open to any Italian nonprofit organization, the initiative pledges to donate 300,000 euros to fund projects aimed at fighting poverty, supporting employment and access to health care and education. The OTB Foundation asks applicants to submit projects that fall within the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goal for a future without poverty.

“In light of the difficult historical moment punctuated by national and international emergencies, we decided to up our economic effort to increase our support to people and areas experiencing difficulties, inside and outside our national borders,” said Arianna Alessi, vice president of the OTB Foundation, which since 2008 has developed a range of social responsibility projects worldwide.

Related Galleries

The two previous rounds pledged 200,000 euros and were centered on a single objective. This time the OTB Foundation is introducing two projects.

The first one is geared at the development of “Empori Soldiali,” or “Supportive Emporiums,” in Italy to support underprivileged families. Citing data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, Alessi highlighted that 5.6 million people in Italy live below the poverty line, whom the foundation aims to help.  

The second project is dedicated to female and youth empowerment and has an international scope, aiming to help discriminated and fragile women and marginalized teenagers living in conditions of poverty via education and employment programs.

Associations can apply for both programs from Tuesday to Jan. 26 through a dedicated website hosted by Italia Non Profit, an organization that regroups local nonprofits and supports them with operations and administrative duties with digital tools and assets.

Since its establishment in 2008, the charity arm of the OTB Group, the parent company of brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander and Viktor & Rolf, has supported about 300 international projects focused on social development with an impact on the lives of 300,000 people.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Hot Summer Bags

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

OTB Foundation Pledges 300,000 Euros to Italian Nonprofits

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad