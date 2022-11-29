OTB Foundation Amps Up Support of Italian Nonprofits

MORE CHARITY: OTB’s Only the Brave Foundation is launching the third round of its “Brave Actions for a Better World” charity initiative, which debuted in 2019 to mark the association’s 10th anniversary.

Open to any Italian nonprofit organization, the initiative pledges to donate 300,000 euros to fund projects aimed at fighting poverty, supporting employment and access to health care and education. The OTB Foundation asks applicants to submit projects that fall within the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goal for a future without poverty.

“In light of the difficult historical moment punctuated by national and international emergencies, we decided to up our economic effort to increase our support to people and areas experiencing difficulties, inside and outside our national borders,” said Arianna Alessi, vice president of the OTB Foundation, which since 2008 has developed a range of social responsibility projects worldwide.

The two previous rounds pledged 200,000 euros and were centered on a single objective. This time the OTB Foundation is introducing two projects.

The first one is geared at the development of “Empori Soldiali,” or “Supportive Emporiums,” in Italy to support underprivileged families. Citing data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, Alessi highlighted that 5.6 million people in Italy live below the poverty line, whom the foundation aims to help.

The second project is dedicated to female and youth empowerment and has an international scope, aiming to help discriminated and fragile women and marginalized teenagers living in conditions of poverty via education and employment programs.

Associations can apply for both programs from Tuesday to Jan. 26 through a dedicated website hosted by Italia Non Profit, an organization that regroups local nonprofits and supports them with operations and administrative duties with digital tools and assets.

Since its establishment in 2008, the charity arm of the OTB Group, the parent company of brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander and Viktor & Rolf, has supported about 300 international projects focused on social development with an impact on the lives of 300,000 people.