OTB Group, Foundation Offer Long-term Employment to Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

OTB TO THE RESCUE: The OTB Group and OTB Foundation are extending their support to Ukrainian refugees who fled their native country by offering long-term employment.

After responding to the urgent appeal launched by UNHCR to support the people and families forced to flee Ukraine under the Russian attack in early March, the group and the foundation, which welcomed around 440 refugees, are assessing their professional background.

They expect to onboard 20 women aged 20 to 45 who are eligible and have temporary stay visas, who will be offered training and internships before signing long-term contracts with the group and its brands. They will be employed across divisions, including accounting, sales, design studios, graphic departments and more.

The OTB Group is also reaching out to other Italy-based businesses to offer more job positions.

“Since the early days in March, the OTB Foundation has actively contributed to concretely and rapidly help people affected by terrible circumstances, especially women and children,” said Renzo Rosso, founder and chairman of the OTB Group.

“The refugees welcomed so far received assistance, first aid, health care, necessity goods, and a shelter. But that is not enough. We have to look at the future, and especially to the social integration employment can offer. Our commitment is aimed not only at subsistence, but it also contributes to securing dignity to underprivileged people, and that comes from economic independence, too,” he added.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the OTB Foundation has provided the country with medicines, first-aid kits and necessity goods, shuttling back Ukrainian women and children. It also made sure that refugees could take COVID-19 tests and be vaccinated and helped them find accommodation in private houses or residences.

The charity arm of the OTB group, the parent company of brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Jil Sander and Viktor & Rolf, has supported about 300 international projects focused on social development with an impact on the lives of 300,000 people.