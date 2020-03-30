OTB HELP: In a first initiative of this kind in Italy, OTB is supporting its employees most affected by the coronavirus outbreak and its social and economic implications.

The Italian fashion group, which controls Diesel, Marni, Maison Margiela and Viktor & Rolf among others, has inked a national agreement with Confindustria Moda and Federmanager to create the “Brave OTB Solidarity Fund.”

As per the fund, all Italian OTB executives will voluntarily donate a minimum of five of their contractual paid leave days. The economic value of the days donated will be distributed among lower-income employees of the group inactive and in need because of the COVID-19 spread.

As reported, Italy has been in lockdown since March 9 and all nonessential activities have been shut down until April 3, although the government is expected this week to extend the closure, probably at least until April 18.

As of March 29, the Civil Protection reported 97,689 infected citizens and 10,779 deaths in Italy.

The industry here has been quick to help during the pandemic, either converting production to create single-use medical overalls and protective masks or through donations. Giorgio Armani and Gucci, for example, have each donated 2 million euros. Others include Donatella Versace along with her daughter Allegra Versace Beck; Prada’s co-chief executive officers Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, along with the group’s chairman Carlo Mazzi; Marco Bizzarri; Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, as well as Chiara Ferragni and her husband, musician Fedez, to name a few.