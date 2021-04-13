FASHION FOCUS: Perfumes y Diseño has taken a minority stake in Spanish men’s wear label Oteyza.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the investment is meant to help to broaden Oteyza’s reach abroad and preserve its artisanal craft.

Paul García de Oteyza and Caterina Pañeda founded Oteza in Madrid in 2012. The brand started as a tailor shop with the aim of relaunching classical patterns. It works with sustainable processes and materials for Oteza’s “ready-to-couture,” bespoke and made-to-measure lines.

Oteza has presented during Paris Fashion Weeks and at Pitti Uomo in Florence, plus garnered plaudits, such as the 2018 National Fashion Award.

The brand also works with dance troupes and museums. It collaborated with the Spanish National Ballet on a project and the Teatro Real’s costume museum for an exhibition on Balenciaga, for instance.

The stake taken in Oteyza marks Perfumes y Diseño’s second venture into the Spanish fashion world. In 2011, it acquired the Jesús del Pozo brand, which was founded in 1974 and then rebranded Delpozo under the new ownership.

Perfumes y Diseño’s primary activity is in the fragrance world. Its owned perfume brands include Halloween, Tous, El Ganso, Scalpers and Starck Paris. The company also serves as a distributor in Spain for the brands Goutal Paris, Salvatore Ferragamo, Juliette Has a Gun and Ahava.

