SCANDI STYLE: Swedish retailer & Other Stories is launching a collaboration with U.K.-based Brøgger, taking the label’s Scandinavian aesthetic to the U.S. market.

Julie Brøgger, who studied at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, founded her label in 2016, and debuted at Copenhagen Fashion Week two years later.

Her collection for & Other Stories draws influences from her late mother, a lawyer who worked in the Eighties and Nineties, mixing power suits with soft fabrics, and blending prints with colors as well as masculine and feminine touches.

The collection for & Other Stories includes ample, double-breasted suit jackets with puffed sleeves, loose-legged trousers and flower-printed dresses in pale pink with black accents.

Brøgger has worked for JW Anderson, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Erdem. The label produces and sources its products in the U.K. and Europe.

Originally conceived as a beauty brand, & Other Stories was launched in 2013 by the H&M Group. It has stores in 72 markets, including workshops in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles, and has collaborated with Kim Gordon, Rodarte, Lou Doillon, Camille Bidault-Waddington and a smattering of Hollywood stylists. The retailer has a lifestyle approach, mixing shoes, cosmetics and stationery supplies with its ready-to-wear proposition in stores. Geared toward urban, fashion-savvy women, collaborations are central to the brand strategy.