New Outdoor Exhibitions in New York and Chicago Are Geared to Spur Public Discussion

New exhibition’s in New York City and Chicago are designed to bring people together.

A shadow box commemorating the victims
A shadow box commemorating the victims of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. Courtesy of Village Preservation

IT TAKES A VILLAGE: An interactive outdoor exhibition in downtown New York is shining a light on historic events and famed residents in three neighborhoods.

Accessible through Oct. 17, “Village Voices” celebrates some of the cultural touch points of Greenwich Village, the East Village and NoHo. Organized by Village Preservation, an organization that has helped gain landmark designation for more than 1,250 buildings in those three areas, the exhibition features 21 shadow boxes at sites where well-known residents lived or historic events happened.

Locals like Norman Reedus, John Leguizamo, Ed Norton, Joel Grey, Kathleen Chalfant and Alec Baldwin have been recruited to record insights about the various locations that can be accessed via QR codes at each location. Photographer Berenice Abbott, artists Jackson Pollock and Robert Rauschenberg, choreographer Martha Graham, poet e.e. Cummings, writer W.H. Auden and musician Patti Smith are among the creatives referenced in the outdoor installation.

In addition, the place where Billie Holiday first performed “Strange Fruit” is one of the stops, as is the spot where activist Jane Jacobs stood in protest of urban developer Robert Moses’ plan to replace Washington Square Park with a highway. The Holiday outpost and another one related to Bob Dylan feature augmented reality that can be viewed by the Membit app on iPhones.

More sobering is a shadow box that is a memorial to the 146 victims of the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. Located outside of New York University’s Grey Art Gallery, that marker is not far from the site of the blaze that occurred in what was then known as the Asch Building at the corner of Washington Place and Greene Street. The commemorative piece is a small shirtwaist dress embroidered with all of the victims’ names encased in the shadow box.

Village Preservation lined up artist and PS New York’s founding principal Penny Hardy to design the 21 shadow boxes. The two-time Emmy winning sound designer Serge Ossorguine handled the digital and audio components of the exhibition.

Village Preservation board of trustees member Leslie Mason said the exhibition “draws on the neighborhood’s diverse and creative nature by encouraging people to gather around a piece of art, experience it, discuss it and share ideas. We are creating salons en plein air for everyone’s participation.”

Site-specific attractions that are geared to bringing people together also are the bedrock of the just-opened Chicago Architecture Biennial. Titled “The Available City,” there are 80 contributors from more than 18 countries who have created architectural projects, exhibitions and programs across eight neighborhoods in Chicago.

 

Studio Barnes’ “Block Party” in Chicago.
Studio Barnes’ “Block Party” in Chicago. Nathan Keay/Courtesy Chicago Architect Biennial

 

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

