Ty Haney, Outdoor Voices’ founder and chief executive officer, may finally take some time to relax over the holidays.

Haney and her husband, Mark Wystrach, lead singer of the country band Midland, welcomed a daughter on Nov. 21. But “unexpected complications” during her labor caused Midland to postpone the tour for their new album, “Let It Roll,” so Wystrach could go back to Texas to be with his family.

On Friday, Haney told WWD that she and her daughter, Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon Haney-Wystrach, are “strong and healthy” and “expected to make a full recovery.” She said she and her husband are “extremely appreciative of the support everyone’s shown and will be enjoying time spent together as a family throughout the holidays.”

Midland’s Twitter site was the first to break the news Friday morning when the band revealed it would be postponing its tour “due to a medical emergency following the birth of Mark and Ty’s baby. His daughter is expected to make a full recovery, but Mark is unable to be away from home until that happens.”

The tour dates are expected to be rescheduled for sometime next year, the band said.