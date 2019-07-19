Outdoor Voices’ Ty Haney has announced her pregnancy with a cheeky Instagram post.

The chief executive officer and founder and her fiancé, country singer and actor Mark Wystrach, are expecting their first child, a baby girl, this November. Haney took to her Instagram account to reveal the news, posting a topless bathroom selfie with strategically placed flower emojis.

“Baby on board or too many donuts?” Haney wrote in the post. “Lil cowgirl on the way.” In a statement from Outdoor Voices, Haney also stated: “I am beyond thrilled to be welcoming a girl, particularly since there are more strong women breaking barriers today than ever before.”

Haney founded the activewear brand in 2014 to offer women an alternative to the testosterone-charged messaging produced by other companies. Her brand focuses on fitness rather than performance with its hashtag #doingthings, creating an inclusive, friendly community that highlights the fun of working out.

She has grown the brand to include men’s wear and nine brick-and-mortar stores across the country, with the 10th slated to open in New York’s Flatiron district. Outdoor Voices has secured $56.5 million in venture capital funds since its founding. Now with Haney’s pregnancy, the brand has the prime opportunity to go into maternity wear.

Haney and Wystrach recently revealed their engagement on May 28, with Haney posting photos with her fiancé and dog on her Instagram account.

