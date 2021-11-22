×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Outdoor Voices and YMCA Join Forces

YMCA instructors will be leading a series of workouts in select Outdoor Voices stores in December and January.

Outdoor Voices is partnering with the
Outdoor Voices is partnering with the YMCA. Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

AT THE Y-M-C-A: While Thanksgiving gives millions a built-in reason for extra loafing around, Outdoor Voices and the YMCA will soon be encouraging everyone to get moving.

The fitness brand and the nonprofit health club organization have teamed up for a three-year partnership to try to make exercise more accessible for all.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Outdoor Voices will unveil three products, with all of the profits benefiting the YMCA of the USA. The aim is to support the YMCA’s mission of building stronger communities (literally and figuratively) and helping people to maximize their potential and purpose.

Each of the three items will be imprinted with “Y’all,” which is Outdoor Voices’ signature expression and one that refers to the brand’s community of recreationalists. The $88 sweatshirt, $28 hat and $30 three-pack of socks will be sold online and in 14 of Outdoor Voices’ locations including two pop-up stores in Palo Alto, Calif., and Austin, Tex.

Related Galleries

In advance of any New Year’s resolutions of renewed exercise regimes, there will be a workout series led by YMCA instructors in select Outdoor Voices stores starting next month. Those will continue in January. There will also be giveaways on Outdoor Voices’ social channels for a chance for an individual to win a donation made in their name to a local YMCA. Seasonal product launches will be rolled out during the course of the three-year alliance, according to a spokeswoman for Outdoor Voices.

Considering that the average holiday weight gain among adults is just under a pound, according to a 2019 study by the New England Journal of Medicine, Outdoor Voices shoppers might not have to buy a size larger than they usually wear.

Outdoor Voices chief executive officer Gabrielle Conforti said the company takes pride in being able to join with the Y to “bring to life our goal of getting the world moving again.”

Noting that Y’s across the country work to ensure that all children and adults have access to Y programs regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances, Suzanne McCormick, president and chief executive officer of Y-USA, said the partnership will give more people in marginalized communities the opportunity to participate in these programs and improve their health and well-being.”

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Outdoor Voices Teaming Up With the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad