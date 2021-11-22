Outdoor Voices and YMCA Join Forces

AT THE Y-M-C-A: While Thanksgiving gives millions a built-in reason for extra loafing around, Outdoor Voices and the YMCA will soon be encouraging everyone to get moving.

The fitness brand and the nonprofit health club organization have teamed up for a three-year partnership to try to make exercise more accessible for all.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Outdoor Voices will unveil three products, with all of the profits benefiting the YMCA of the USA. The aim is to support the YMCA’s mission of building stronger communities (literally and figuratively) and helping people to maximize their potential and purpose.

Each of the three items will be imprinted with “Y’all,” which is Outdoor Voices’ signature expression and one that refers to the brand’s community of recreationalists. The $88 sweatshirt, $28 hat and $30 three-pack of socks will be sold online and in 14 of Outdoor Voices’ locations including two pop-up stores in Palo Alto, Calif., and Austin, Tex.

In advance of any New Year’s resolutions of renewed exercise regimes, there will be a workout series led by YMCA instructors in select Outdoor Voices stores starting next month. Those will continue in January. There will also be giveaways on Outdoor Voices’ social channels for a chance for an individual to win a donation made in their name to a local YMCA. Seasonal product launches will be rolled out during the course of the three-year alliance, according to a spokeswoman for Outdoor Voices.

Considering that the average holiday weight gain among adults is just under a pound, according to a 2019 study by the New England Journal of Medicine, Outdoor Voices shoppers might not have to buy a size larger than they usually wear.

Outdoor Voices chief executive officer Gabrielle Conforti said the company takes pride in being able to join with the Y to “bring to life our goal of getting the world moving again.”

Noting that Y’s across the country work to ensure that all children and adults have access to Y programs regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances, Suzanne McCormick, president and chief executive officer of Y-USA, said the partnership will give more people in marginalized communities the opportunity to participate in these programs and improve their health and well-being.”