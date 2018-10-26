Customers into cozy, fashionable puffer jackets have yet another option to choose from.

Italian contemporary outerwear brand Bacon — which already lists Gigi Hadid among its fans — has unveiled a small capsule collection with luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue.

The brand’s signature women’s “Puffa” style jacket was reinterpreted in two exclusive colorways: red and blue. The cropped jacket, retailing at $615, boasts an exaggerated collar and a tie detail.

Additional styles and dedicated colorways will be added to the capsule early next year, strengthening the tie-up with the U.S. department store.

“We want to shift the customers’ perspective on down jackets and we are really focused on trying to evolve the silhouettes. After a few seasons of oversized shapes, we’re gently shifting toward more refined styles, without giving up our rock soul,” said founder and ceo Andrea Pilato Barrara.

The brand delivers fall duvet coats for women featuring oversized proportions and in a number of bright colors informed by the Nineties aesthetic. Established in 2008 as a sportswear label, Bacon will launch its first summer season in 2020 with a selection of windbreakers. Starting with the current fall season, it also introduced two men’s styles in a selection of colors, one of them featuring a detachable duvet scarf.

“I think it’s not just about today’s zeitgeist, puffer jackets are here to stay, on and off the runways — as it already happened with denim and leather pieces which have now become wardrobe staples,” added Pilato Barrara. Design aside, he highlighted that performance and comfort features were also pivotal to Bacon’s success.

Priced at between $510 and $750, the brand is distributed through a number of retailers worldwide, including Boon the Shop in South Korea, Isetan in Tokyo, Tsum in Moscow, as well as Intermix and Nordstrom in the U.S. – along with luxury multibrand shops in Italy.

“We started with around 40 Italian top retailers which also served as the right windows to gain foreign buyers,” Bacon’s founder said, noting that initially the most responsive buyers were from Asia and the U.S. Foreign markets now account for 80 percent of sales, which Pilato Barrara expect to be in the region of 2 million euros for 2018.