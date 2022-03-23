Outstanding Mother Awards to Honor 4 Leaders in Retail, Beauty, Finance and Media

This year’s Outstanding Mother Awards will honor four women leaders from the retail, beauty, finance and media industries for their commitment to their families and dedication to their careers and philanthropy.

The 44th annual event, which will be held May 5 at The Pierre Hotel in New York, will honor Nancy Berger, senior vice president/group publishing director at Hearst Media; Phyllis Newhouse, chief executive officer, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. and CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc.; Marisa Thalberg, executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, Lowe’s Cos., Inc., and Priya Venkatesh, senior vice president, Skincare and Hair, Sephora.

Phyllis Newhouse courtesy shot.

Proceeds from the annual luncheon will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs.

Marisa Thalberg

“We are thrilled to welcome our Outstanding Mother honorees and guests back in person to our annual event this year and to celebrate such an accomplished and inspiring group of women leaders,” said Laurie Dowley, chairman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. “Since our founding, we have strived to recognize and support mothers and all they do to positively impact their families, communities and workplaces. This year’s group of honorees have all demonstrated remarkable achievements in the face of significant challenges and we very much look forward to highlighting their contributions as mothers, executives and role models.”

Priya Venkatesh

