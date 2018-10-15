MILAN — Italian mass-market retailer OVS teamed with four young labels to release a women’s capsule collection celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary.

Selected by Vogue Italia’s scouting program Vogue Talents, the designers working on the project were Arthur Arbesser; Au Jour Le Jour’s Diego Marquez and Mirko Fontana; Vivetta’s designer Vivetta Ponti, and Les Petits Joueurs founder Maria Sole Cecchi.

Hitting the OVS stores and e-commerce on Wednesday, the lineup includes both apparel and accessories showing Mickey Mouse’s signature features.

Arbesser introduced the cartoon’s face on colorful Neoprene hoodies, pleated skirts and cotton T-shirts, and he also revisited it in geometric patterns on black-and-white bomber jackets and skirts. The Au Jour Le Jour creative duo reprised Mickey Mouse’s silhouette to create an animalier pattern on Nineties-inspired eco-furs, hoodies, T-shirts, denim and dresses.

Infused with the brand’s signature romantic touch, Vivetta’s collection includes dresses and puffer jackets embellished with allover prints mixing the cartoon’s silhouette and heart-shaped motifs.

The Disney character also appears in a pixel-inspired version in the Les Petits Joueurs accessories, including backpacks and key chains embellished with studs and crystals.

Prices for the capsule collection range from 19.99 euros to 59.99 euros for the Arthur Arbesser and Au Jour Le Jour items; from 29.99 euros to 69.99 euros for the Vivetta lineup, and from 12.99 euros to 39.99 euros for Les Petits Joueurs accessories.