Ozma Hosts Women Creatives for Intimate Dinner Celebrating Newest Collection

Ozma, the Los Angeles-based brand, gathered female founders and artists to celebrate its latest collection, Fête.

Designed by Heidi Baker, the company produces apparel in small batches, using natural fibers. Baker, who was formerly at Levi Strauss & Co. for more than seven years, launched the business in 2015. Produced in L.A. and Peru, she focuses on sustainably sourced and biodegradable textiles, using raw silk, washed linen and drapey cupro.

With Ozma, the aim is to offer simplicity, “inspired by the freedom of living with less…amplifying what matters, editing out what doesn’t,” according to Baker.

The line, a mini capsule priced $158 to $298, utilizes organic manta cotton, laundered linen and silk linen. The palette, like all of the brand’s creations, are inspired by the colors of the earth, land and sea — shades of soft nudes, browns, greens and blues.

Courtney Madison, Natasha Wheat and Heidi Baker. Courtesy/Quinn Moss

Donning looks from the launch — dresses, jumpsuits, top and trouser sets — guests included stylist Courtney Madison; artist Natasha Wheat; jewelry designer Sophie Monet; model and performer Hannah Faust; Val Quant Zecchetto of footwear brand Loq; Neada Deters of Lesse skin care; Sophia Moreno-Bunge, owner of Isa Isa Floral; Katie Dalebout, host of the “Let It Out” podcast, and Natasha Garret of Roam Vintage.

The al fresco dinner, produced by Betsy Simon, featured all women-owned businesses, with main courses created by boutique catering service The Culinistas, accompanied by Cambria Wine, and dessert made by L.A. shop Valerie Confections.