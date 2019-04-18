NEW YORK CALLING: Savile Row tailor Ozwald Boateng will hit York on May 5 with an immersive fashion experience at the Apollo theater in Harlem, showcasing the brand’s first women’s collection.

The show will be a celebration of culture, diversity, music, history and fashion and mark the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, “starting with a short film on Africanism, and guiding us into the future of artificial intelligence,” according to the company.

VIPs within sports and entertainment are expected to appear at the former Givenchy designer’s runway show, the brand added.

Boateng, whose parents immigrated to the U.K. in the Fifties, was the youngest designer of African descent to open a business on London’s Savile Row. He founded his company in 1995, and was part of a new bespoke movement that catapulted him to international recognition.

Known for his bright flashes of color and twist on classic British tailoring, his brand offers in-store bespoke services as well as RTW men’s wear and items such as ties, shirts and knitwear.