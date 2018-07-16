Ozy Fest, which has been compared to a music festival and TED talk all in one, on Monday revealed its full lineup and schedule of its July 21 and 22 event at Rumsey Playground in Manhattan’s Central Park, including keynoter Hillary Rodham Clinton in conversation with Laurene Powell Jobs, the philanthropist and founder and president of Emerson Collective, who was married to the late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs. “Her daughter has been an Ozy reader and her husband has been an Ozy guest editor,” said Ozy cofounder Carlos Watson of Chelsea Clinton and Bill Clinton, respectively. “I think there was some family pressure.”

The festival, which is produced by Ozy Media, aims to mix-and-mash up disciplines such as music, fashion, food, politics, art and entertainment through unexpected pairings. The event last year drew more than 5,000 people. An example is a panel featuring designer Christian Siriano; Roxane Gay, professor, commentator and author of a best-selling essay collection, “Bad Feminist,” and serial entrepreneur Ruth Zukerman, who struck fitness gold twice as cofounder of SoulCycle, then cofounder and creative director of Flywheel.

Another style-focused panel during the festival will feature Isaac Mizrahi and Siriano discussing the future of fashion with CNN’s Dana Bash.

In addition to the brain food, Ozy Fest wants to stimulate festival-goers’ tastebuds with a range of cuisines.

Besides Clinton, other Democratic politicians at Ozy Fest will include Cynthia Nixon, the former “Sex and the City” actress who is gunning to be governor of New York, and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Watson said the festival will balance the serious moments with music and comedy, hence the reason why Common and Chelsea Handler are on the ticket.