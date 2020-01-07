P.E. Nation, the Sydney-based sports luxe ath-leisure firm, has designed a six-piece sportswear capsule that will launch exclusively at Kith and kith.com today.

The capsule features a sports bra, leggings, tank, sweatshirt, track pant and jacket.

Retail prices range from $99 to $229. Specifically, the bra is $99, the tank is $109, legging is $139, sweatshirt is $149, track pant is $189 and jacket is $229.

Pip Edwards, cofounder and creative director of P.E. Nation, said they have been working with Kith on their mainline brand for over a year, and they proposed an exclusive collection for their stores. The collection is for one season, added Claire Tregoning, cofounder and creative director of P.E. Nation.

Asked how the exclusive collection differs from their main line, Tregoning said, “The collection for Kith features a fresh new color palette and clashing prints, while still utilizing elements of our bestsellers with a Kith touch of fluoro [fluorescent].”

The collection is manufactured in China and will be carried in Kith stores in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, as well as kith.com.