SYDNEY — Sydney ath-leisure brand P.E. Nation is getting into the snow business via a collaboration with DC Shoes.

Launching on Oct. 24 as an exclusive to Net-a-porter and the pe-nation.com web store, the seven-piece P.E. Nation x DC Shoes Snow women’s collection features P.E. Nation’s signature retro sportswear styling and fluoro orange, white and black colorblocking, with the outerwear boasting 10K to 15K waterproofing.

Prices range from 59 Australian dollars for a neck warmer up to 450 Australian dollars for the oversize Ruji jacket. The more lightweight Skyline jacket and Salem fleece are priced at 380 and 180 Australian dollars, or $271 and $128, respectively, while two pants options — the low-rise, flared Viva pant and the Collective bib and brace overalls — are 340 Australian dollars, or $242 each.

There is also one sneaker — the faux shearling-lined Pure High Top, priced at 180 Australian dollars, or $128 — that is designed to double as an après boot.

Earlier in the year, Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, both avid skiers, headed to Wanaka, New Zealand, and the Australian snow town of Thredbo, NSW to be photographed for a campaign to accompany the launch — the first time they have modeled in one of their own campaigns.

DC Shoes is the latest in a string of international brand collaborations for P.E. Nation and follows the October 12 release of an eight-piece Merino wool activewear and knits capsule with Woolmark, also selling on Net-A-Porter, that is designed to team with the new skiwear.

Founded in 2016, P.E. Nation sells to 250 wholesale accounts globally in more than 20 countries and reached 12 million Australian dollars, or $9 million, in 2018, according to Edwards. The company is hoping to double that figure over fiscal 2019, she said.

Australia accounts for 55 percent of the business, with the U.S. accounting for 30 to 40 percent. E-commerce makes up nearly 50 percent of sales.

“We love what we do and women out there seem to love what we do, too,” said Edwards, adding the company has a new international sneaker collaboration in the pipeline, as well as new category due for launch in 2019. “It’s now probably more learning about what’s working and kind of branching into disciplines and really looking at the product and just expanding on where our wins are.”