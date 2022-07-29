Rapper Pa Salieu Fronts A-Cold-Wall Campaign

Salieu said he had an instant connection with Ross the first time they met.

“I try and paint the pictures of what I’ve seen in my music and this is exactly what Ross does in his work. He’s constantly drawing influence from his experiences and surroundings, it’s clear to see the essence of the urban surroundings. He’s experienced and reflected in his pieces, straight from his eyes to his art,” he said.

“I felt quite overwhelmed the first time I was able to look through his collections. He’s a big inspiration to me and it’s an honor and very motivating to be a part of this campaign,” he added.

Salieu is known for blending his Midlands upbringing with his Gambian heritage to create a unique brand of rap that has seen him carve out space as an innovative new voice in British music.

Having collaborated with the likes of FKA Twigs and Yussef Dayes, he dropped his latest collaboration “Blessing Me” with Mura Mas and Skillibeng last week.