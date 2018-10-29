PABLO ISLA REPEAT: Fashion executive Pablo Isla of Inditex is ranked number one for the second year in a row on Harvard Business Review’s 2018 list of best-performing chief executive officers in the world.

Two other fashion executives also placed in the top five spots. Bernard Arnault of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton ranked third, and François-Henri Pinault of Kering placed fourth. Jensen Huang of information technology firm Nvidia was second, and Elmar Degenhart of automobile company Continental rounded out the top five spots.

Other executives from the fashion, retail and beauty sectors who made the list include: Mark Parker, Nike, number 14; Fabrizio Freda, Estée Lauder, number 19; Tadashi Yanai, Fast Retailing, number 35, and Blake Nordstrom, Nordstrom, number 62.

The 2018 ranking of top 100 ceos also included several from sectors that have a connection to fashion and retail: David Simon, Simon Property, number 37; Huateng “Pony” Ma, Tencent, number 50, and Jeffrey Bezos, Amazon, number 68.

A total of 70 leaders from last year’s ranking also made the 2018 list.