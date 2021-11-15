×
Paco Rabanne Appoints New Communications Director

Hervé Cosmao joins the Puig-owned house from Maison Margiela.

Herve Cosmao, Paco Rabanne
Hervé Cosmao Courtesy

NEW RECRUIT: Hervé Cosmao has been named communications director at Paco Rabanne. He starts on Nov. 16 and will report to Rabanne chief executive Bastien Daguzan.

Cosmao arrives at the Paris-based fashion house from Maison Margiela, which he joined in 2016 as head of press and public relation.

Before that, he was press relations manager at Louis Vuitton. His résumé also includes stints at Dior, public relations agency KCD, and Berluti, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Spanish group Puig revived Paco Rabanne’s dormant fashion business in 2011, installing Balenciaga alum Julien Dossena as its creative director in 2013. Dossena has won praise for his rigorous and glamorous designs. Dossena added men’s wear in 2019.

