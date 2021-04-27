PacSun is targeting a younger consumer and launching a gender-fluid children’s wear category, WWD has learned.

The California-based brand, founded in 1980, currently designs for teens and young adults. But starting in the first week of July, the company will unveil a new offering — PacSun Kids — ranging from sizes 4 to 14.

According to PacSun, the in-house collections (lots of tie-dyes and denim to start) will serve an entirely new customer, and the expansion marks the brand’s evolved “vision around gender free,” which was first introduced to shoppers in the fall of 2020.

“The kids market is saturated in brands that cater and market specifically to either boys or girls, but very few brands explicitly design, dress and market with an emphasis towards ‘gender free’ dressing and a ‘fully inclusive mindset,’” said Brieane Olson, PacSun’s chief brand officer, in a statement. “This is at the heart of why we chose to start PacSun Kids now. We want children to have the freedom to express themselves as individuals, dress how they feel most empowered, and be their true unique self.”

PacSun, which introduced 19-year-old internet personality Emma Chamberlain as the face of a recent campaign, also carries various other brands online and in stores. The company plans to include kids options from those labels, too, including Fog Essentials Kids, Adidas, Santa Cruz, Vans and Champion.

PacSun Kids will be available at pacsun.com, as well as Nordstrom — which is the company’s wholesale partner.