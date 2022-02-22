PacSun Launches Eddie Bauer x A$AP Worldwide Capsule

PacSun launched a collaboration collection with Eddie Bauer under A$AP Worldwide and guest artistic director A$AP Rocky on Tuesday.

The capsule is comprised of apparel pieces like T-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants, as well as a down parka, rain jacket and a camo polar fleece offering with a woodsy color pattern. The collection is available at PacSun stores and online and prices range from $40 to $200.

According to the California-based retailer, Rocky is a longtime fan of the brand and pulled from the Eddie Bauer archives for inspiration. “Eddie Bauer is such an iconic brand with rich heritage, and I thought it would be cool to revisit their archive and reimagine some of their core styles,” he said in a statement. “I’m always down for camo, and the pieces work not only in the outdoors but are good for cozy travel now that the world is moving a little bit more than last year.”

Rocky stepped into PacSun as guest artistic director in July 2021 and together launched their first collaboration with Vans and a follow-up with Russell Athletic. He is slated to work with the retailer for 18 months on collaborations, brand campaigns and in-store activations. He tapped fellow A$AP Mob member A$AP Nast to front the Eddie Bauer x A$AP Worldwide campaign.

The rapper had been in the news lately more for his personal life more than his fashion pursuits. He and partner Rihanna went viral with their pregnancy announcement photos taken in New York City and again at the superstar singer and entrepreneur’s Savage x Fenty store opening in Los Angeles, the second of five locations to open for the lingerie label (the first opened in Las Vegas).

“We were thrilled to partner with PacSun on this collection and working with A$AP Rocky brought a unique and fresh perspective to some of our most iconic pieces,” said Eddie Bauer chief executive officer Damien Huang in a statement.

The 100-year old American outdoor company has been quietly launching collaborations, including with brand The Great, led by Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, and with Justin Saunders’ JJJJound, among others.