PacSun has hired Jenn Washington as director of marketing.

Washington, who’s Los Angeles-based, was previously the senior men’s wear manager at Gucci. She began her career as public relations manager at Rock & Republic, before joining creative agency PMK-BNC as account supervisor of Jordan Brand, MAC Cosmetics and L’Occitane, among others. Later she worked in brand and celebrity marketing at Starworks Group. Prior to her role at Gucci, she was the West Coast p.r. and celebrity relations director at Ermenegildo Zegna.

At PacSun — the California-based fashion company and retailer founded in 1980 and owned by Golden Gate Capital — Washington will oversee social media, digital activations, events, influencers and talent, while reporting to chief brand officer Brie Olson.

“In my new role overseeing p.r. and marketing at PacSun, I am looking to further develop our footprint in the young consumer marketplace,” Washington told WWD in an exclusive statement. “There is also an opportunity to capture a new customer as we will set new trends and continue to diversify our product offering and collaborations. PacSun is known as a trendsetting brand that has always been focused on their core consumer. A goal of mine will be to implement a strategically diverse and cultural marketing strategy for the PacSun audience. This will include diversity in the customer experience, how we communicate inside the brand amongst diverse teams as well as how we communicate effectively to the PacSun consumer.”