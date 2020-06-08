In response to the deaths of George Floyd and many others, the London-based streetwear brand Palace pledged a $1 million donation on Monday to fight racism and police brutality this year. A part of the donation will first go to the Black Lives Matter movement and Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

“We stand firmly with all protesters seeking justice against police brutality and racism,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “This ain’t some bandwagon s–t btw. It just took a hot minute to figure out if I could drum up a mill by the end of the year and work out what we’re going to do long-term.”

The brand also released a short video showing protesters flooding the streets across the U.K. and taking down the monument of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Founded in 1998, Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust is an organization that works with young people from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds aged 13 to 30 to inspire and enable them to succeed in the career of their choice. Stephen Lawrence was murdered in a racist attack in 1993 at the age of 18.

Palace is the latest brand to pledge a donation to the movement. Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and men’s wear artistic director at Louis Vuitton has donated more than $20,500 to the cause, while 1017 Alyx 9SM’s Matthew M Williams designed T-shirts with an “Anti-racist Action” slogan and all the profits from the sale will be equally donated between National Bail Out, Campaign Zero and The Freedom Fund.