Palace and Rapha Team Up for the Return of Tour de France Femmes

A key element of the capsule design is a green dragon, which symbolizes the supernatural power, wisdom, strength and hidden knowledge.

A look from the Palace x
A look from the Palace x Rapha capsule. Courtesy

Cult British streetwear brand Palace is teaming up with cycling wear specialist Rapha on a capsule that celebrates the return of Tour de France Femmes this summer after a 33-year hiatus.

On top of a limited-edition switch-out kit for the riders of the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams, the second collaboration between the two comes with a range of gender-inclusive casualwear offerings, including Crocs clogs complimented with Rapha and Palace Jibbits, cropped T-shirts, pullover jackets, utility vests, silk scarves and caps.

The two first worked together back in 2020 for the Giro d’Italia race.

A look from the Palace x Rapha capsule
A look from the Palace x Rapha capsule. Courtesy

A key element of the capsule is a green dragon placed alongside Palace’s signature motif Triferg. The dragon symbolizes the “supernatural power, wisdom, strength and hidden knowledge,” as the two felt it was “a great way of encapsulating the spirit of the women who ride for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.”

The collaboration will be available through Rapha online, in select Rapha Clubhouses and through Palace online and in store from July 15.

