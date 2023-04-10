Paley Center Creates Exhibit for Yellowstone’s 1923 Prequel

Fans of “Yellowstone” can immerse themselves in the lives of the Dutton family without actually heading out west thanks to the Paley Center for Media.

The New York City-based organization, known for celebrating iconic television programs, has opened a costume exhibition centered around the show’s prequel, “1923,” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

Officially titled The “1923” Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents, visitors can get up-close-and-personal with a curated assortment of original costumes from the show created by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant for the Paramount+ series.

Bryant is known for her historically accurate costume designs for film and television shows including Don Draper’s gray suits in “Mad Men,” Pennywise’s clown costume in “It” and Al Swearengen’s pinstripe suit in “Deadwood.”

“I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to design this epic show and I’m honored that The Paley Museum invited me to display my art for the fans to see up close,” Bryant said. “The characters and story created by Taylor Sheridan, the talent of this amazing cast, and the breathtaking beauty of the locations — from Montana to South Africa — have all been so inspirational. It has truly been an exhilarating experience to be a part of the beauty, strength and depth of this story.”

The exhibit offers a multimedia experience. Brad DeCecco

The exhibit also features props from the series including luggage, rifle scabbards, wagon wheels, flags, saddles and a school desk.

In addition to the costumes, the exhibit uses the soundtrack and score from the series along with clips of Elsa Dutton’s narration as the backdrop.

The center will also feature screenings in its Bennack Theater from the first season of the show along with a collection of Western-themed television episodes from the Paley archive in the Goodson Theater. And on April 29, Bryant will discuss the artistic process behind each costume, and her award-winning career during a conversation with Carson Kressley for PaleyLive.

The exhibit will remain on view through May 28. It is free for members and $20 for nonmembers.