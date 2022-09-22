Palm Angels to Open Flagship Store in Paris

BLOOMING FRENCH: Palm Angels has landed in Paris.

The Italian brand, part of the New Guards Group stable, said it would open its first flagship in the French capital in early 2023, and marked the announcement by installing a lush vertical garden at the location of the future store.

Designed in collaboration with Atelier Athem, a Paris-based collective specialized in scenography and urban design, the facade made up of plants, vines, moss and palm fronds, with a neon sign spelling out the brand name in Gothic script, was unveiled on Monday and will remain in place for a month.

Located at 217, Rue Saint-Honoré, the two-story boutique is positioned near the Saint Laurent Rive Droite store, which occupies the space that previously housed concept store Colette. Neighboring brands include Theory, Balenciaga and Acne Studios.

Since emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, Palm Angels has opened stores at a steady clip and now has locations in Milan, Las Vegas, Miami, Beijing, Wuhan, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Dubai. A seasonal store in Forte dei Marmi is set to become another permanent location, while former boutiques in Macau, Chengdu and Shanghai have closed.

Founder and creative director Francesco Ragazzi launched the label in 2014 with a book about the Californian skating scene featuring a foreword by Pharrell Williams. Since then Palm Angels has collaborated with brands including Under Armour, Vilebrequin and Moncler.

In addition to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, the label offers children’s wear, eyewear and a fragrance developed in collaboration with Swedish niche perfumer 16-69. It also has a line of home wares.