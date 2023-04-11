Palm Angels Opens Store in Seoul

Palm Angels has expanded its reach in the Asia Pacific region.

In partnership with Forward Global Fashion Co. Ltd., the buzzy Milan-based brand founded by Francesco Ragazzi has opened its first store in Seoul.

The 1,640-square-foot, two-level store is located in the Forward Global Fashion building at 18-2, Dosan-daero 45-gil, Gangnam-gu, a well-known luxury shopping destination in the Korean capital. It features a window the full height of the store and the interior space has pink concrete walls as well as whitened cedarwood on the central counter and ceiling beams. Racks are made from burnished stainless steel and the wallpaper in the fitting rooms is outlined with ferns.

The shop carries men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories as well as an exclusive capsule designed as an homage to the city.

The Seoul opening follows the recent addition of stores in Milan, Miami and Las Vegas and is part of the brand’s strategy to expand its retail footprint internationally.

The shop features pink concrete walls. Pilmo Kang

“I am really thrilled about the Seoul opening and proud of this new brand milestone that inaugurates our partnership with Forward Global Fashion.,” said Ragazzi, who also serves as creative director. “The store tells the whole Palm Angels story as it perfectly embodies the emotions, inspirations and values of the brand.”

The Palm Angels brand was created by Ragazzi, an art director trained in fashion communication, in 2015 and is now part of the New Guards Group.