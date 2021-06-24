Spanish brand Palomo Spain, known for its hand-embroidery, men’s tailoring and innovative collections that combine manly tradition with feminine aesthetics, has partnered with designer Clea Stuart on an 11-piece knitwear capsule collection, fusing Palomo Spain’s cheerful aesthetic with Stuart’s impeccable technical quality.

“The match was very organic, as Alejandro understands the knowledge and experience a knit of quality requires. It seemed like the perfect moment to join forces,” said Stuart.

For their inaugural collaboration, the Palomo by Clea “Summer of Love” range looks to the ’60s and ’70s. Featuring floral motifs in black and white and light shades of blue and pink, the range includes an array of silk jacquard knitted pieces including dresses, a djellaba, matching sets of jackets, shirts and trousers, shorts and sarongs.

With price points ranging from 150 euros for the cropped tanks and 950 euros for the caftans, the pieces will be available beginning today at palomospain.com and http://www.cleastuart.eu.