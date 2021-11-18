Hulu Reveals First Trailer of Lily James and Sebastian Stan as ‘Pam & Tommy’

The first trailer of Hulu’s anticipated miniseries “Pam & Tommy” has been revealed.

The biographical drama series depicts the marriage of actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee following the unauthorized release of their private sex tape. The show stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular roles, with Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Taylor Schilling as Rand Gauthier, Uncle Miltie and Erica Gauthier, respectively.

On Thursday, the trailer portrayed Rand Gauthier as he showed Uncle Miltie the private tape he acquired of Anderson and Lee, which showed snippets of their private lives, including having sex. “If this thing ever got out,” Uncle Miltie started to say.

The second half of the trailer shows Gauthier and Uncle Miltie distributing the tapes and a distraught James as Anderson panicking while on set for “Baywatch” and speaking with Lee, played by Stan. “It’s not a big deal to me? I’m on that tape, same as you,” he said. “No. Not like me you’re not,” she responded.

The trailer ends with Gauthier and Uncle Miltie uploading the tape online and Anderson and Lee looking at a desktop screen in shock at the news.

Following the release, fans were quick to praise how similar James looked to the real Anderson at the time.

In December 2020, it was revealed that James and Stan were tapped to play the roles of Anderson and Lee, with Rogen as Gauthier. Rogen is also a producer. Hulu revealed a first look at James and Stan in character back in May, when the streaming service’s official Instagram account uploaded photos of them in character.

Lily James is Pamela Anderson on the upcoming Hulu tv series, “Pam & Tommy” 📸 pic.twitter.com/zu6NvewOsH — best of lily james (@badpostslily) November 18, 2021

Anderson and Lee were married in 1995, after knowing each other for only four days. The couple became one of the most iconic and infamous duos of the ‘90s for their very public and physical relationship. They share two children together, sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. The couple later divorced in 1998.

Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” starts streaming Feb. 2, 2022.

