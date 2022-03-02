Pamela Anderson to Tell Her ‘Real Story’ in Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson is setting the record straight in a new Netflix documentary.

The former “Baywatch” actress revealed on social media on Wednesday that she has teamed with the streaming service for the project to tell her “real story.”

She announced the news with a handwritten note on Netflix stationary.

“My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misconceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to/ I can only surprise you/ Not a victim, but a survivor/ And alive to tell the real story,” the note read.

A press release from Netflix described the project as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey. The release also explained the project has been several years in the making and will feature “never-before-seen archive footage and personal journals.” Anderson’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, serves as one of the documentary’s producers.

Anderson and her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee have been thrown back into the spotlight thanks to Hulu’s new limited series, “Pam & Tommy,” which chronicles the figures’ marriage and the unauthorized release of their sex tape.

The show stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee. The stars went through rigorous, daily four-hour hair, makeup and prosthetic process to transform into their respective characters.

Anderson and Lee were married in 1995 after knowing each other for a short amount of time, becoming one of the most well-known celebrity couples of the 1990s. The couple ultimately divorced in 1998 and share two sons.

A release date and further details on the Netflix documentary have not yet been revealed.

