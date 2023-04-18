EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Signs With The Society Management

Pamela Anderson has signed with The Society Management.

The talent management company, the U.S. division of Elite Model Management, will handle her fashion ventures.

“The Society Management is honored to welcome Pam Anderson to our roster,” the agency told WWD in an exclusive statement. “Pam is a viral industry icon and has resonated across generations and audiences globally with her iconic roles over the years, recent documentary and New York Times best seller. We are thrilled to join Pam’s team and build upon her presence in the fashion industry and new business ventures as she continues to add to her legendary career.”

Anderson — a model, actress, author and activist — is best known globally for her role as “C.J.” Parker on the television series “Baywatch” and starring in the 1996 action-sci-fi film “Barb Wire,” while posing for more than a dozen Playboy magazines and other cover shoots through the years.

Fans got to see a different, more personal side of Anderson earlier this year in Netflix’s documentary “Pamela: A Love Story,” which received praise and reignited the world’s fascination with Anderson.

Anderson opened the Hugo Boss spring 2023 show in Miami, was featured in the Heaven by Marc Jacobs fall 2022 campaign and recently graced the cover of WWD, as well as Variety, Vogue Czechoslovakia, T Magazine Spain and Dazed and Confused.

On stage, Anderson has appeared as Roxie in the musical “Chicago.” She is the author of “Love, Pamela.” A longtime ambassador for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Anderson launched The Pamela Anderson Foundation, dedicated to human, animal and environmental rights.

The 55-year-old, originally from Canada, is a mother of two sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee. She currently resides in Vancouver Island, Canada.

Launched in 2013 — merging fashion, beauty, pop culture and digital media — The Society Management has worked with Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk, Angus Cloud, Josephine Skriver, Jaden and Willow Smith, Amber Valletta and Liu Wen.