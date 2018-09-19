ACTING OUT AGAINST FUR: Animal rights activists have recruited actress Pamela Anderson to lobby Prada to go fur free.

Her support is being tagged onto an international effort against Prada Group that was started earlier this month and led by Fur Free Alliance. For what appears to be more of a personal appeal, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has enlisted Anderson. The “Baywatch” actress has penned a letter to Miuccia Prada that was sent today, according to a PETA spokeswoman.

Anderson wrote, “I have long admired your creativity — and Prada’s timeless nylon bag — but I was disappointed to learn from my friends at PETA that instead of going fur-free, Prada has chosen merely to reduce the amount of animal pelts that it sells. A ‘ gradual’ reduction is no consolation to animals who are languishing inside tiny cages on fur farms and being anally electrocuted and skinned alive for their fur right now. Please, I urge you to drop fur immediately.”

In response to this month’s global effort, Prada executives responded by noting how PETA had been informed that Prada has committed “to a gradual and concrete reduction in the marketing of these products which, to date, represent less than 0.1 percent of the entire production.”

Anderson continued, “’Humane fur'” is like ‘merciful murder’: It doesn’t exist. Even in countries that participate in the fur industry’s Origin Assured program — which claims that animals are treated ‘humanely’ before they’re slaughtered — investigations by PETA and other animal-protection groups have repeatedly shown that cruelty is rampant.”

Anderson wrote, “Consumers know that there is no ‘kind’ way to kill animals for their fur, and leaders in the fashion industry have taken notice — including Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Gucci, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, and many others that have banned fur.”

In closing, the actress urged Prada to meet with senior vice president of PETA Dan Mathews, “who can help guide you and your team — in italiano fluente — toward a fur-free future. At the very least, please reveal the names of your fur suppliers so that the public can see what practices Prada is supporting by continuing to sell fur.”

Again, Anderson appeared to be appealing to prior statements made by Prada executives. Just last week a company spokeswoman said, “The company is open to having a dialogue with animal activists associations and is trying to set up meetings with them in the coming weeks.”

Anderson shed some light on her own animal-friendly persuasions in an interview with The Guardian Wednesday. As the daughter of a hunter, she said she became a vegetarian as a child, after seeing a dead deer outside her family’s home. But she described herself as “naughty vegan,” since she lives in France and eats croissants and is “not so strict.” Since moving to France two years ago, Anderson has taken a more involved role in appealing to European companies on behalf of PETA, the PETA spokeswoman said. The actress e-mails the animals rights group a few times a week, she added.

Animal rights supporters have been pressuring Prada, hoping the brand will follow in the footsteps of Gucci, Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, which pledged to stop using fur in their collections. Burberry recently decided to stop using real fur starting with Riccardo Tisci’s first collection and end its practice of destroying unsalable products with immediate effect. And on Tuesday the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved the ban of fur sales. Pending legalization, that would make Los Angeles the largest city in the world to do so.

Prada was not immediately available for comment.